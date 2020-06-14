Don and Nancy Weiselberg were married on June 18, 1955, in Traverse City, at Wesleyan Methodist Church, now Bayview Wesleyan Church, where they have attended for 65 years, by the Rev. William J. Lamb.
They are celebrated by their children, Lisa Weiselberg, Allan and Sharon (Hart) Weiselberg, Bob and Joni (Ramoie) Weiselberg and Melissa and Kraig Dodge; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Don retired from LF Weiselberg & Sons Builders. He enjoys hunting, fishing and helping his kids with their many home projects and whatever else Nancy can come up with to keep him busy.
Nancy worked at the Traverse City State Bank, Morgan Canning Company and Parts Manufacturing Company before retiring from the Traverse City Area Public Schools.
She now enjoys the company of ladies at her prayer group, a good book, the Hallmark channel and lunch with friends.
Besides their profound love for the Lord, Don and Nancy find their greatest joy in spending time with family.
