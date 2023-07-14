BRETHREN — Two separate conservation events are scheduled for the same time at Brethren’s High Bridge boat launch this Saturday — the Michigan United Conservation Club’s annual Manistee River clean-up and Michigan State University Extension’s mobile boat wash.
Kristina Kennedy, Michigan United Conservation Club habitat volunteer coordinator, said the boat wash and river cleanup events were not originally planned alongside one another; they both just happened to be at the boat launch at the same time last year.
“It wasn’t planned, but we each benefited from one another,” Kennedy said. “So, this year, we planned our events together.”
The clean-up is part of Michigan United Conservation Club’s On the Ground stewardship program. This works in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources’ Adopt-a-Forest program and an online angler’s club called the Steelhead Manifesto, run by Roger Hinchcliff.
Hinchcliff started the river cleanup back in 2014 with his friend and Manistee River fishing guide, Bob Ison.
“We noticed that there was a lot of trash on the river,” Hinchcliff said. “So we decided to put on our own cleanup. We just reached out on social media and asked volunteers if they’d be willing to come and help clean the river. We’ve had as many as 100 people show up.”
Kennedy has been involved in the river cleanup program for the last two years.
“Hinchcliff wanted to get anglers involved in doing something good for the river.” she said. “He began partnering with On the Ground about five years ago to get more people involved.”
The river cleanup is one of Michigan United Conservation Club’s biggest family events, according to Kennedy.
“It’s wonderful how many children come with their parents or grandparents,” Hinchcliff said. “It’s a family event, and it just warms my heart. There are groups of people that have been to every cleanup, every year [since 2014].”
On the Ground will provide all necessary cleanup equipment for volunteers, including work gloves, buckets, trash grabbers and trash bags. Kennedy said the event will happen, rain or shine, unless there is severe weather.
“Get out there and be a part of volunteer stewardship,” Kennedy said. “Habitat work takes many hands and many hours, but if people are willing to put in the time and energy, they will make a difference in our public lands.”
Event sponsor, Great Lakes Great Responsibility, will work alongside event coordinators to promote the “One Million Challenge,” which aims to remove 1 million pieces of litter from the Great Lakes Basin, according to the website.
The three-hour event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon. The boat wash will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The MSU boat wash aims to prompt aquatic invasive species awareness. Kelsey Bockelman, MSU’s aquatic invasive species educator, said she hopes people leave the boat wash understanding why the phrase “Clean, Drain, Dry” is so important in preventing non-indigenous aquatic hitchhikers.
There are more than 180 non-native species in the Great Lakes, according to a 2018 statistic on Sea Grant Michigan’s website.
MSU invasive species outreach technicians will be in charge of the free drive-up boat wash, which is entering its ninth year, Bockelman said.
“Visitors can expect to learn about current boating laws and regulations,” she said.
On the Ground will provide cleanup volunteers pizza at noon, and Steelhead Manifesto will do a fishing gear giveaway around the same time, according to Hinchcliff and Kennedy.
All fishing gear prizes will be provided from event sponsors like Lamiglas, Pro-Cure Bait Scents, Jay’s Sporting Goods, Fish USA, and more. Hinchcliff said prizes will be raffled off until they are all given away.
“We need to take care of our planet and give back,” Hinchcliff said. “Let’s leave these outdoor places better than we found them. At the end of the day, we only get one planet.”
Cleanup volunteers can register at https://mucc.org/inspire_events/annual-manistee-river-clean-up/.
To host an MSU boat wash, interested parties need to get permission from boat launch owners. Schedule one by contacting Bockelman at bockelm4@msu.edu.
