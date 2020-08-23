Dan and Jan (Choponis) Shoup, of Traverse City, celebrate fifty years of marriage.
They were married Aug. 1, 1970, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, in Luther.
The couple has four children and nine grandchildren, Laura Tarsa and her children, Tristan, Austin, Cameron, Samantha, Amanda and Ryan; Dan C. (Anne) Shoup and their children, Sonya, Katja and Talia; Dennis Shoup and Joe Shoup.
Dan and Jan renewed their wedding vows at St Francis Catholic Church, in Traverse City, on August 2 and enjoyed the day with their family.
