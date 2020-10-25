Riegler -- 90th

Happy 90th birthday Barb Riegler!
On Oct., 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., drive by 6281 Ridge Drive #21, Benzonia in Crystal Ridge Condos.
Honk your horn, leave a note and take a rose from our curbside table.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%..
Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: October 25, 2020 @ 7:57 am
TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] On Oct. 11, 2020, Connie Lee (Randall-Bush-Geiger) Wennersten made her last "road trip" to her creator at age 77 after a long battle with COPD and other related maladies. She was born in Traverse City on Dec. 10, 1942 to parents Joe Randall and Leota Hazel (Chupp-Lachni…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.