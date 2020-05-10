TRAVERSE CITY — John Riegler and Barbara Griswold were both born in Muskegon and attended a one-room elementary school together. They dated through high school and graduated from Whitehall High. They were married in the Whitehall Congregational Church in 1950 with Rev. Boadway officiating.
Barb and John were blessed with four children, all born in Muskegon. John Jr. (Kathleen), of Muskegon, Michael (Anne), of Montague, Diane Rutter (Mike), of Interlochen, and Catherine Austin (David), of Westminster, Massachusetts.
Barb and John moved north to Beulah in 1070 and became business partners in a number of ventures including the development of Crystal Plaza shopping center in Benzonia where they operated Farmer Johns Market for a number of years.
John served on several food related boards in the state and they each served on boards in Benzie County.
They are members of the First Congregational Church of Benzonia.
In addition to their four children they have eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (13 girls); and 2 great-great grandchildren.
As a surprise the family commissioned a large billboard on US31 near Honor for the last 30 days resulting in a flood of congratulatory messages. We thank all of our friends for their kind thoughts.
In celebration the Riegler’s are being hosted by their 4 children and spouses at a private dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.