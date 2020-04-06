TRAVERSE CITY — Stay off the jungle gym, but public parks at large remain open under the governor’s executive order.
In Grand Traverse County, locals are urged to stretch their legs and take a break from staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic by walking the Civic Center loop and visiting hiking spots like Maple Bay Natural Area, said Parks and Recreation Director Kristine Erickson.
“We’re actually encouraging people to get out and enjoy the parks,” she said Thursday. “(People) need some sort of outlet with school not being in session and everyone staying shut in.
“Everyone’s wanting to get out.”
The list includes Beitner Park, the Civic Center, Maple Bay Natural Area, Medalie Park and the Natural Education Reserve, which all offer walking trails.
Bellaire’s parks remain open for now, too, according to Village Treasurer Cathy Odom.
“They’ve roped off the playground equipment because of corona,” Odom said Friday. “You can walk through it. We have our walking path, I know that’s still open.”
It comes with a couple warnings, though.
Visitors should keep social distancing in mind when walking and hiking, Erickson said, and best bring their own water bottles and some hand sanitizer.
At the Grand Traverse County Civic Center, workers have closed the playground, basketball courts and the skate park to prevent crowds from congregating. Erickson said those using the areas weren’t practicing social distancing, and officials weren’t eager to tempt fate.
"They're surfaces that can be touched by children and then those surfaces can be touched by other children, and that's how the virus is going to spread," said Emmy Schumacher, Grand Traverse County Health Department public information officer. "They are somewhere for people to socially congregate — we want to avoid that."
Parks with year-round restrooms have also shuttered those, and the Howe Ice Arena and Civic Center pool are closed under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to close recreational facilities. All public playgrounds are also shut down.
The civic center’s green and blue jungle gyms and swings bear laminated signs warning families not to use them. Sanitizing them would be too big a task under new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Erickson said.
“It would need to be sanitized quite frequently to keep up with use,” she said. “These are all precautions and ways to minimize that tempting of fate — we don’t want people to be using them and spreading more germs.”
Soccer fields are also closed, and Erickson isn’t sure if or when Power Island might open for camping.
And those who do use trails should take note of how many cars are in parking lots and how congested trails are — if you can’t social distance, it’s best to avoid them.
There’s still plenty to visit, though.
Erickson has seen plenty of locals taking advantage of local walking trails and hiking spots, walking dogs and leading family outings. Schumacher suggests people get out and walk in their neighborhoods and visit parks, as long as they avoid close contact.
“Get out there and breathe some fresh air — fresh air is free. The trails are free,” Erickson said. “There are still plenty of places for people to wander.
“Just keep your distance.”
