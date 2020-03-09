- THE FOLLOWING Officers were elected at the meeting of the local Pastors Association: Rev. W.O. Stovall of the First Baptist Church is President; Rev. A.A. Alington of the Second Congregational Church is Vice President; and Unitarian’s Rev. B.A. Hills is Secretary-Treasurer. “The Minister in the Sick Room” was the talk presented by Dr. H.B. Garner.
- THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS have arranged a very fine program for St. Patrick’s Day entertainment to be given at the City Opera House March 17. Rev. Fr. Dennis Needham, a former Traverse City boy and now in charge of a large parish in Detroit, will be the speaker. Following his talk, will be music and vocal entertainment.
- MR. A. COOK, of Traverse City, spent the night in a hotel in Grand Rapids. For safe keeping, he placed 36 Fifty dollar bills under his mattress. He forgot about it and wandered about town until evening. When he remembered, he went back to the hotel and found that a chambermaid had found the $1,800 and turned it over to the manager. Cook gave the girl a $5 reward.
- DR. BUNCH, of Williamsburg, was called to Angel yesterday to attend the three year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Umlor. Mr. Umlor had been letting his young son slide down a small hill on a sled, when it turned over and ran into a barbed wire fence. The boy’s face was cut from his eye to his chin, requiring six stitches. He is resting easy at last report.
- IF YOU are looking for an eggless cake, try this recipe for Apple Butter. Cake: mix one cup of sugar, one cup of apple sauce, ½ scant cup of lard, one cup of chopped raisins, one teaspoon of soda dissolved in two teaspoons of hot water, one teaspoon of cloves, ½ teaspoon of cinnamon, a little nutmeg, a little salt, and two cups of flour. Mix and bake. When macaroni is served with cheese, it is an excellent meat substitute.
News from 110 years ago: 03/09/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
