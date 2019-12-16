- THE SECRETARY of State’s Office Department announces that the new licenses for automobiles for 1910 are being taken at the rate of 50 to 100 per day. Over 1,000 have been issued so far. They sell for $3 and nearly half of that amount goes to the State, clear of all expenses.
- LAST EVENING at 8:00 p.m., Chief Ashton received a telephone message from Thompsonville to arrest a young man by the name of Ivan Koch who was wanted by the Thompsonville authorities on the charge of forgery. Mr. Ashton located the young man this afternoon at 408 Eighth Street and took him into custody. Deputy Sheriff Stockwell took Koch back to Thompsonville on the 3:30 Manistee train. Young Koch has been in trouble before for the same charges. Koch said he did not “get much” out of this forgery.
- ONE OUNCE of your favorite perfume in a neat and handsome package, making a very desirable gift, is what you can buy for just the price of the perfume. All the standard odors are available. Let us show you at the American Drug Store.
- MRS. BEULAH Wilson of 625 Randolph Street, received a message today that her husband, John Wilson, had been drowned in Thunder Bay. Mr. Wilson was the cook on the Great Lakes Company’s dredge which sank in Thunder Bay yesterday, drowning six men. Mr. Wilson was a very well known marine cook. His body has not been recovered.
- THE PARK PLACE Hotel is a year round hotel in Northern Michigan, located in Traverse City. It has 50 rooms with private baths, hot and cold running water, local and long distance phones in all rooms. The Heating plant is in a separate building with all modern appliances, making it entirely safe from fire. For information, write W.O. Holden, Manager.
WHILE YOU are in Traverse City, look at 5th Street built of Petoskey Hard Lime Stone, the best material for good roads. Write us at Petoskey Crushed Stone, Elk Rapids, Michigan, for more information.
