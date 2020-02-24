  • THE SECOND annual banquet of the Traverse City Rod and Gun Club will be held at the Whiting Hotel on the evening of March 11. It is expected that Chase S. Osborn, candidate for Governor and former State Game Warden, will be present as well as State Game Warden Pierce. The banquet held last year was one of the most pleasant events held in the city.
  • CHARLES SNYDER, 35 years old, of Kingsley, was struck by the south bound G.R. & I. passenger train this morning and received serious injuries about the back. No bones were broken. He was loading a car of potatoes and was endeavoring to close the door and stepped back, misjudging the speed of the train approaching. He was struck, but will recover.
  • HOG PRICES reached the highest record in forty years. Today’s price is 30 cents above the previous high this year and 5 above 1882. Speculative demand is causing the increase.
  • IN A period of 52 years, the Bay froze over sixteen times in January, twenty three times in February, and seven times in March. The Grand Traverse Herald has records of ice coming and going for each of the past 52 years if you are interested in seeing it.
  • FROM A lighted torch with which Mrs. George Jameson was trying to thaw out the sewer pipe in their 501 East Eighth Street home, the building caught fire and was saved by the rapid arrival of the fire department. The fire was hard to handle as it was confined between the walls. It was necessary to chop through the walls to allow the water to put out the fire. The loss is covered by insurance.
  • THE WORST blizzard of the season struck this city last night tying up railroad traffic and handicapping traffic in the city. The high winds and a temperature of two below, along with banked up drifts, made it nearly impossible for the plows to get through. Stalled trains made for no night mail.

Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.

