- EVERYBODY APPRECIATES a finished photograph of themselves, and their friends. They make the finest kind of Christmas present. Come now for sittings and avoid the Holiday rush at Smith and Price.
- EUCYLYPTUS DROPS are extensively used in California for throat and lung infections. At the request of some parties who used the drops while in California, we have prepared some of them, and would suggest you try them for your troubles. They are both soothing and healing. May be had at American Kandy Kitchen.
- WANTED: A Cigar Salesman in your locality to represent us. Experience unnecessary. $110 a month plus expenses. If interested, please write us for particulars at the Monarch Cigar Company, St. Louis, Mo.
- THE REVEREND J.J. Maakstead, Pastor of the Norwegian Church in Suttons Bay, was brought into the City this morning with a bullet in his neck, having been shot by unknown assailants. He and his children were working in the barn near dusk when he stooped over to pick something up and was violently thrown to the ground, feeling something in his neck. X-Rays were taken to try and find the location of the bullet. He was in considerable pain and suffered a loss of blood. Three young boys, who are thought to have fired the shot, have been taken into custody.
- COMMENCING THIS coming Sunday, the G.R.& I afternoon train to Grand Rapids, Chicago, and Cincinnati, will leave Traverse City at 3:20 instead of 3:36 p.m. Through sleeping car Walton Junction to Cincinnati, where excellent connections are made with southern lines for the winter resorts of the South; through sleeping car, Grand Rapids to Chicago where connections are made for all western points. Don’t get left behind!
- USEFUL CHRISTMAS presents of hand made fancy work, aprons, dressed dolls, doll hats, comforters and rugs are now available. These and many other useful presents are on sale at Milliken Corner Store by the Friends Ladies aid in the Milliken Store Corner room.
News from 110 years ago: 12/02/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
