- THE G.R. & I. snowplow went out early this morning to clear the tracks from a snowstorm. The railroad tracks were badly drifted but the snowplow opened them up. The 6:46 p.m. train on the M.N. & E. did not arrive until 10:45 p.m. due to leaving late---not the weather.
- IF YOU want to know the law regarding all farm matters, get a copy of “Michigan Farm Laws” which the Evening Record is providing to all subscribers. The copy contains 35 pages and fine business forms. It is a book that every farmer needs for his use and the education of his sons.
- WANTED: AT once! A good cook for the Grand Traverse Hospital.
- SCANTILY DRESSED and suffering from the cold, an insane woman wandered about the West Side this morning having escaped from the Asylum. She was tracked to Ramsdell Hill and from there to the Bay traveling in near waist high snow. She was finally discovered by the J. E. Greilick’s Company Mill where warm blankets were wrapped around her before being taken back to the Asylum.
- ALUMNI OF the Class of 1907 made arrangements last night for giving a dance party Wednesday evening at the Horst Academy. This will be followed by a supper at the Little Tavern. Although the class numbered more than 50, it is expected that no more than 30 will be present.
- HERBERT HART, a farm hand and Pat Fogarty of Suttons Bay were cutting trees on the Fogarty Farm when a partly cut tree fell on Hart. Robert Fogarty, the ten year old grandson of Fogarty, ran to the nearest house one mile away to secure help. His grandfather removed the tree from Hart. While no bones were broken, it is feared there are many internal injuries.
- A LITTLE souvenir loaf of bread is waiting for you if you attend the demonstration of the Universal Food Chopper at J.A. Montague & Son. Miss Stafford will demonstrate this machine at the store on Monday. It is the simplest food chopper to clean and most durable. It costs only $1.00.
News from 110 years ago: 01/27/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
