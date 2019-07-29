- OLD MISSION and Boyne City played an extremely long baseball game yesterday. It lasted through twenty innings and was played until dark. Boyne City won with a score of 5 to 4 over Old Mission.
- ANGUS MERCER of this city was demonstrating a new self adjusting ceiling ladder at the engine house this afternoon, which he
- has recently received a
- patent for and which
- means a revolution in the ladders which painters and paper hangers have heretofore been using. The ladder on demonstration reached a height of thirteen feet and can be easily telescoped for carrying purposes.
- TWELVE PEOPLE have died in the heat wave that has hovered in Chicago
- for the last twenty four hours. Temperatures reached the nineties. One man is thought to have committed suicide driven insane by the heat.
- PEROXIDE CREAM
- will remove a tan and relieve sunburn. Can be purchased at the American Drug Store.
- THE REVEREND T.
- Boyd Gay, pastor of the
- First Presbyterian Church, has received notice that their magnificent new pneumatic organ has been shipped from Hagerstown, Pa. After a week long installation process by the company’s experts, a recital will be held. Andrew Carnegie funded half the cost and the other half was raised here.
- THE STATE of Michigan is in debt to the Northern Michigan Asylum more than $100,000 to date with the prospect of owing $120,000 before the treasury is again replenished. Forty two thousand of this is for special construction work for which contracts have been let largely already.
- E.L. of Traverse City, has been elected President of the Michigan Funeral Directors and Undertakers Association. The Convention was held in Detroit.
News from 110 years ago: 07/29/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.