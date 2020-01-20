- FOR THE last half of the week another free watch will be given away during one of the following performances: Film: “Cubby’s Wife”; Mrs. Lew Woods: Ventriloquist; Film: “Music Hath Its Charms”; Ed. B. and Rolla White in a comedy sketch “Hoy, Hoy”; and the film “Happiest Day of Her Life.”
- TRAVERSE CITY Iron Works carries the largest stock of belting, pulleys, shafting, gas engines and saw mill supplies in northern Michigan. We want your business.
- THIRTY SIX new residences were erected in the city in 1908 at a cost of $43,875. Five new business structures were added along with business improvements. Compilation of figures show industrial progress.
- TIGE, A well known character about town, was an inmate of the city last night, and in spite of the fact that he was behind bars, he slept the sleep of the untroubled. He has no visible means of support and was locked up for vagrancy. As soon as he was let out in the morning, Tige ran off and was seen standing in the alley.
- FRIENDS OF James Purvis have been to a great deal of trouble today in decorating the rooms in the Wilhelm block which will be occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Purvis on their return from their wedding trip. Placards with humorous mottos are prominent in the front windows. Laundry is suspended from a line reaching across Union Street to an electric pole. Mr. and Mrs. Purvis will no doubt be appreciative of the attention given them by their friends.
- NEITHER BAG, satchel or pocketbook is carried by the truly tailored girl these days. If she has the proper kind of gownmaker, all these things can be properly stowed in pockets. The girl of today swings her hands and shows no signs of secret burdens.
- FRANK BURNS was in the city today on his way to Suttons Bay where he will wrestle Martin Bahle. Burns has agreed to throw Bahle three times in ninety minutes. Bahle is about twenty pounds heavier than Burns, and if Burns can handle Bahle to his own satisfaction, it will greatly please his friends.
- THROUGH THE EFFORTS of Miss Koenig, the local high school will have correspondence with German students this year. In that manner, those studying German and Germans studying English will be benefitted.
News from 110 years ago: 01/20/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.