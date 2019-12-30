- WITH THE PROSPECTS of a long, cold winter before him and his finances at a low ebb, plus a wife and four small children dependent
- on him, Bert Ayres tried to end it all by swallowing a liberal dose of Paris green
- last night. A physician was called and every means available was employed to counteract the effects of the poison and the 35 year old seemed to be responding
- this morning.
- THE TAX ROLL for the collection of the State and County taxes for the 1909 year and the delinquent school and city and special assessment taxes have been placed in my hands for collection. I will be in my office from now until February 28, 1910 from eight in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. R.S. Hastings, City Treasurer, Room 202 State Bank Building.
- J.W. MILLIKEN has
- just received our first shipment of white lingerie dresses. If you are in need
- of an evening gown, you
- will like to see our assortment.
- FOR YOUR New Year’s Eve, the barometer will begin to fall to 29. The maximum high will be 26 and the low will be 13. Sunrise will be at 7:30 a.m. and sunset at 4:37 p.m.
- MORE THAN 7,000
- Indians, or persons of
- Indian descent in the State
- of Michigan, will receive about $15 each. Uncle Sam has had the time of his life in making out the roll for these recipients of Ottawa and Chippewa tribes. Payments will be made no later than March.
- BE SURE to get your tickets for the Grand Opera House performance of “The Burglar.” This will be presented on New Year’s Day. The delightful comedy will star James O’Neil. Prices are 25, 35, 50 and 75 cents and seats are on sale at the Box Office.
- A.V. FRIEDRICH, purveyor of good shoes, wishes you a very Happy New Year.
News from 110 years ago: 12/30/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
