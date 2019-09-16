- PROFITS DOOMED! J.W. Slater is having a Manufacturer’s Outlet Sale, now in progress at 120 E. Front Street. Look for the bright green sign. Prices have been slashed with spirited selling for five more days. Hurry in while the unheard of prices are in effect!
- STRAW HAT cleaner is now on sale at American Drug Store for ten cents. We have a lot of repeat business from last year, so it must be satisfactory.
- “JACK THE Hugger” has arrived in town only this time he is not confining his attentions to the fairer sex but was seen hugging trees on the east side Saturday morning. At 5 a.m. an early rising matron saw the young man hug a tree. She watched him as he moved on down the street hugging every tree he came upon. The young man did not have the appearance of having just alighted from a boxcar, but rather looked as he had just been turned out by a haberdasher.
- A NEW sanitary appliance for the mouthpiece of telephones has been patented in England. It is a disk filled with an antiseptic liquid which impregnates the interior of the mouthpiece and kills all the germs.
- THERE WILL be a free excursion for local boys tomorrow on the Chequamegon to Charlevoix. The purpose of this excursion is to give boys of Traverse City between the ages of 11 and 17, a chance to see the famous Boy City on Pine Lake. Tickets may be purchased at the dock tomorrow. The boat leaves at 8 a.m. and returns at 8 p.m. Parents wishing to accompany their sons will be charged $1.00.
- A CREW of three men is in the City gathering information for a new City Directory. The Directory will be issued by the R.L. Polke & Co. of Detroit, and will replace the present Directory. Those who have used the last book recognize the fact that an improvement would not be too difficult to produce.
News from 110 years ago: 09/16/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
