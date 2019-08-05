- WILLIAM HASLIP got mixed up in a serious runaway yesterday. Mr. Haslip and a boy were driving when the horse got frightened and started to run. Both were thrown from the rig and Mr. Haslip’s right femur was broken. As Mr. Haslip is 82 years old, the injury is very dangerous for it will take a long time to heal. The boy was run over but not injured.
- HER MOORING lines parting in last night’s blow, the launch Mareda, owned by Louis and Bracken Heiges, was cast ashore on the beach near the Oval Wood Dish Dock last night and it was necessary to haul the boat out with a block and tackle to save from being pounded to pieces from the sea. The damage done was small, but the crew were thoroughly wet before the rescue work was over.
- ONE OF the busiest places in the city is the Wells-Higman basket factory, 300 people being employed there. Not only is the plant running full time, but so great is the rush of orders that quarter time at night is also in effect. C.T. Zapf, who is in charge of the local plant, says there is probably enough timber to keep the plant going for another fifteen years before scarcity sets in.
- THE MOST efficient way of washing comforts is to hang them on the clothes line, moisten all the soiled places and rub with soap. Then, wash them thoroughly with the hose and leave them to drain and dry. When they dry, they will turn out clean, sweet and fluffy, with no matted or soapy cotton. The same method is fine for ingrain carpets.
- KID, KITTY, Kidder or Kidnapper were in the news today. Ed Dwyer, engineer on the Pere Marquette railroad, came walking down Front Street with a child in his arms. The child was holding a kitten. When asked where the child came from he said he didn’t know---she just appeared in his arms. Her mother, Mary Wonder, was soon reunited with her daughter and the question remains if Dwyer was just a kidder or was a kidnapper.
News from 110 years ago: 08/05/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
