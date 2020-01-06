- IN ORDER to escape a stream of water that was coming his way, Pete Richard started to run last night at the Greilick fire with the bad result that he fell into the Bay. Luckily the water was only 18 inches deep, but he wondered if it would have been better to face the fire hose. John Nelson, who started the trouble, had been holding onto the fire hose when it became clogged sending water to only a trickle. Suddenly the suction pipe became unclogged and shot full water pressure about six feet into the crowd there. People scattered and another young man rested on a pile, which turned out to be a shadow, and also landed in the drink. He escaped before his name could be secured.
- ONE OF the Musselman Grocery Company’s team had a narrow escape from plunging through the dock of the Northern Michigan Transportation Company this forenoon. The team, hauling a heavy load, broke through the planking, but managed to keep their footing. The broken planks were removed and replaced by new ones.
- J.D. AND J.C. EMERSON saw a white doe on the pine plains and although they took several shots at it, the animal succeeded in making its escape. That the Emersons are not poor shots is proven by the fact that they brought back two fine bucks. Indian lore has it that white deer possess a charm that renders it immune to ordinary bullets and can only be killed by a specially molded silver bullet.
- ONLY ONE performance of “The Devil” will be held at The Grand tomorrow. Because of the massive scenic equipment used, it will be impossible to hold a matinee.
- AFTER THIRTY years of continuous activity, 23 of which were conducting his own business, E. Wilhelm will begin a sale of his stock in preparation for his retirement. After the sale, he will rent his building and take a one year vacation. He feels he needs to do this to protect his health and get a long rest.
- ON A charge of forgery of eight pension vouchers amounting to $382, Earl Patterson, age 24, a brakeman on the Grand Trunk was arrested yesterday. It is claimed he had access to the mail car and learned to pick the vouchers out by their envelopes.
News From 110 Years Ago: 01/06/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
