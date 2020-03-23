- DR. ALFRED GAITHER
- of Cincinnati has been secured to manage the Ne-ah-ta-wanta Resort Hotel this coming summer. Dr. Gaither has had a wide experience in club work and is thoroughly conversant with the needs of a first class summer resort hotel. Many improvements will be made to the hotel and it should be ready for guests June 20. H.A. Musselman is President of the Association and James T. Milliken, Vice President.
- THE LARGEST car of potatoes ever shipped out of this region was sent from Rapid City to Chicago on March 15. The car contained 1,505 bushels and the returns were $270.90. For hauling the car 330 miles, the railroad company got $162.54 leaving the shipper with a net loss of $75 after expenses, leaving the railroad company the one one to gain.
- BROKEN BY the brisk southwest wind, a great crack appeared in the ice on Grand Traverse Bay Tuesday afternoon, extending from Greilickville to the Peninsula. City Treasurer Ralph Hastings, Clayton Lardie, Bert Winnie, L Rant and two other men were fishing on “the middle ground” when they
- noticed the crack. They started running and water reached to their knees before reaching safety. They were fishing
- with their backs to the crack and didn’t notice it expanding.
- LULU GRATTOPP
- came to her death by being knocked down and run over by the G.R. & I. switching train while she was leaving the Oval Wood Dish Factory. A Jury recommended that the railway furnish, install and maintain electrical signals within the north and west doors of said factory.
- Miss Grattopp exited a door only eight feet from the tracks.
- THE 1904 AUTOMATIC Washer is the easiest running machine made and will
- do the work in less time
- and better than other washers. See it at Frank Trude’s in the Old Post Office Building. Free thirty day trial is available.
News from 110 years ago: 03/23/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin
at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with
the Traverse Area District Library.
