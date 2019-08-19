- SEEING A pair of bicycle bars sticking out of a sand bar in the rear of his home, Harold Limpricht dug down and discovered a buried wheel. Notifying the police, it was found that the wheel was one that had been stolen from Peter Lamphere who works for the Jackson Machine Company, and when the sand from the Ladies Library building excavation was hauled to the rear of the Limprecht place on State Street, west of the Post Office, the wheel became buried. Spaulding Friedrich reported that his wheel had been stolen early this morning.
- BUILDING A house to accommodate cherry pickers for a few weeks during the summer is the latest feature on the peninsula at the big orchard of the Grand Traverse Region. Guy Tompkins, who expects to harvest three to four thousand cases of cherries this year, has completed a 24 x 50 house with ten bed rooms and one large room for cooking to house the pickers.
- FOR CATCHING and having brook trout less than seven inches long in his possession, John Haywood of Leelanau County was officially invited by Deputy Smith to appear before Judge Nerlinger, which he did this morning, pay a fine of $5 and costs of the same amount.
- MISS RHODA RATTENBURY escaped death by a hair’s breadth yesterday morning while on her way to her lunch room on East Front Street. As she alit from a rapid transit car in front of her place of business, a car driven by Joe Oberlin drove past her at such a rate of speed that his car brushed her skirts. She was knocked under the car, but miraculously was unscathed. She lost her voice for a few days from fright and became so nervous over the incident that she has decided to sell her place of business. Mr. Oberlin drove away but returned to see if she was injured.
- THE USE of a brown paper bag under all fried articles before serving does much to prevent them being greasy.
News from 110 years ago: 08/19/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.