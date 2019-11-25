- THE KEENEST disappointment was felt today over the failure of Count Zeppelin’s dirigible to arrive in Berlin. Zeppelin made repairs in Nuremburg and will probably arrive in Berlin tomorrow for the celebration.
- ASA ALLEN, who shot William Knickerbocker, causing his death, was bound over to jail and is awaiting his trial. Mrs. Allen, over whom the shooting occurred, is staying at relatives.
- IF YOU want the best farm in East Bay Township, come look this one over. 110 acres cleared; good buildings; 19 acres wheat; 7 acres corn; 10 acres wheat; 28 tons hay; five acres orchard. Contact R. K. Jamieson at 217 E. Front Street for more information.
- TODAY WE are looking for big men who wear big clothes and tall men who need clothing made for the tall man. If you are an extra sized man, please come and see us at Hamilton Clothing Company’s main store.
- NE-AH-TA-WANTA FORMED a bucket brigade to stifle a fire this morning that saved Frank Kroupa’s farm house and other property when Mary Kroupa’s store burned. The origin of the fire is not known, but flames had such a good start that the bucket brigade could do nothing to save the store. All attention was then turned on saving the surrounding property. The loss is covered by insurance.
- DEALERS IN meat, fruit, and vegetables are once again cautioned from selling diseased or partly diseased meat; decayed or unwholesome fruits and vegetables. All complaints will be investigated by the Board of Health Department. This is a State Ordinance and a State Law.
- THE PEERLESS LaVogue styles are all the rage in Paris and will solve the vexing question all ladies have as to what to wear. They are the finest cut and will enhance any woman’s appearance. Come and see the complete line at The Globe Department Store.
News from 110 years ago: 11/25/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
