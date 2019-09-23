- A TELEPHONE call was sent to Police Headquarters late last evening from a woman out on the Peninsula. Upon reaching her cottage, she found three men sleeping in her bed without permission from the owner. The men were picking cherries for Earl Adams on the Orchard Heights Farm where there were no sleeping accommodations. They went in search of a bed and found the cottage door unlocked. Mrs. Hopkins, the cottage owner, did not press charges when she heard their explanation.
- TWO FREIGHT cars on the G.R. & I. tracks at Walton bumped into each other Wednesday evening and knocked over a lighted lamp that was in the caboose at the end of the line of freights. The lamp set the caboose on fire. No facilities were available to extinguish the fire so the car was pushed onto the side tracks. All that is left are its iron wheels.
- SEVEN LOCAL physicians and their families left this morning on the M. & N. E. for Fouch for the annual picnic today. Many other physicians drove out in their rigs. A wonderful time filled with food and fun was had by all.
- CHARLES GERMAINE and Charles Rathburn engaged in a non-traditional deer hunt the other day. The City deer escaped from its corral, probably being frightened by the storm that passed through last evening. The deer was spotted, and armed with a bag of oats, the men tried to lure it into captivity. The deer ran but Rathburn grabbed a hind leg. The deer ran for a mile not noticing the extra weight it was carrying. It soon tired and returned to the shade of its corral. Rathburn said he never had such a bumpy ride and didn’t know deer were so strong.
- MRS. WOLF will move her restaurant to the building formerly occupied by the New England Restaurant on Front Street. A special dinner will be served Sunday.
- THE HANNAH & LAY Mercantile Co. will sell a barrel of marshmallows at ten cents a pound and a barrel of After Dinner Mints at fifteen cents a pound. These are fresh from the factory and are priced to sell.
News from 110 years ago: 09/23/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.