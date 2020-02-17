- A FIRE of unknown origin was discovered in the clothes room of Hall 11 at the Northern Michigan Asylum Sunday morning. Although the blaze spread so quickly that the room was all on fire before efforts could be made to subdue it, the Asylum Fire Brigade extinguished it without calling the fire department. The contents of the room were entirely destroyed, but outside of that, the greatest damage was done by water. The loss has not been ascertained, but the necessary repairs will be made at once.
- TRAVERSE CITY grangers have been trying to find out who “deaconed” some of the apples that were shipped from that district last fall. It has been learned that many of the barrels had good apples only at the ends, and the interior was composed of the kind that properly should go to the vinegar works. The blame has been found to rest on the commission dealer.
- FIRE BROKE out in the home of C.J. Owen of 102 Garfield Avenue Sunday afternoon, doing considerable damage before it could be put out. An old army musket, which stood against the kitchen wall, exploded, but luckily did not harm any of the fire fighters. The origin of the fire is unknown.
- A DUCK Factory is Traverse City’s newest industry. The product of this concern is the wooden decoy ducks used by hunters and a large number are turned out daily. The ducks are all hand work bill to tail feathers. Bill Murrell is the sole owner of his factory located at his shooting gallery. He is in need of more help to add to his eleven man crew.
- THE GREAT embroidery sale begins today with items ranging from ten to thirty per cent under value. Six large tables loaded with wide and narrow embroideries, insertions, bands, flouncings, corset covers, etc. are all at special prices, along with Val Laces. Stop in to shop at Steinberg Brothers, Traverse City. Over 1,000 pieces of brand new embroideries will be offered. Hurry in and see for yourself why this is such a wonderful sale!!
News from 110 years ago: 02/17/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
