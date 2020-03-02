- HUMMOCKS OR ICE bergs were barriers for the 52 mile drive across the ice of Lake Michigan. Richard Ogg, Richard Smith, Harry Lewis and William Dunn, all of this City, arrived here yesterday afternoon coming from the Beavers, and intending to go to Charlevoix. Due to weather, it was necessary to detour to Sturgeon Bay. The horses would often break through and hummocks taller than a building and ten or twelve miles long, were often encountered. The party spent the night in Petoskey before continuing home.
- WHERE ARE your books? This is not an easy question to answer if you have no book case or one too small to accommodate them. The Globe-Werneck “Elastic” sectional book case is perfect for the home or office to house any book lovers collection. They are better looking and better made than any other book cases and start at only six dollars for any style or finish. May be seen at the J.W. Slater Store, 127 Union St.
- DURING THE past two years, three deaths have occurred at the Thayer residence in Monroe Center. The cause of these deaths has been attributed to Consumption.
- IT HAS been reported that skating on Grand Traverse Bay is the finest it has been in several years.
- MRS. ED FRANKLIN has received a letter from her sister, Mrs. Perry Dumbleton of Wallace, Idaho, that they lost nothing by the great avalanche which swept over towns near there. Sixteen dead were taken out of the snow at Burt, and more were being uncovered. Mrs. Dumbleton is a former resident of Traverse City.
- THE INGENUITY of Conductor Phil Griffin of the North Pole limited, saved passengers from Northport from a long delay. The fire grate in the engine dropped out in Suttons Bay. Invading an old junk shop, Conductor Griffin found what he needed and fashioned a new grate with only a loss of only 45 minutes travel time.
News from 110 years ago: 03/02/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
