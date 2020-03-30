- THE CHAIRMAN for the Banquet Committee for the second annual Transportation Banquet, to be given by the Traverse City Board of Trade on April 1, has received many favorable responses by distinguished railroad men. The Board of Trade will have the opportunity of entertaining some of the chief moving spirits of transportation lines entering the Grand Traverse region.
- THERE IS a possibility that Traverse City will have a fast baseball team this season, the first in ten years. A number of those interested got together in an informal manner last night and so much enthusiasm was manifested that things look very bright indeed. It is very probable that an organizational meeting will be held next week.
- THE LATEST Parisian hat for women is causing a furor for women all over the world. It is reported that they are so small, they do not have to be removed in the theater. Another plus is that a hat pin is no longer required to keep it secure. Traverse City women are anxiously awaiting the arrival of these hats here.
- MIKE LARDIE of Mapleton, fell from a tree this morning and received serious injuries about the spine. Although everything was done for his relief, he was still suffering in the afternoon. He was high up in a tree when he lost his footing and fell quite a distance. It was feared he broke his back but examination showed otherwise.
- MUCH OF chronic lameness in horses is due to neglect. See that your horse is not allowed to go lame. Keep Sloan’s Linament on hand and apply it at the first sign of stiffness. It is wonderfully penetrating — goes right to the spot — relieves soreness and makes muscles elastic and pliant. Sloan’s may be found at any drug store.
- Dr. U.H. MERSON, owner of the Grand Traverse Hospital, returned from Anderson, Indiana, after a two week stay in the city.
News from 110 years ago: 03/30/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
TRAVERSE CITY — George Joseph Galic, 76, of Traverse City, died peacefully at home of Stage IV prostate cancer. He was born Sept. 9, 1943 in Chicago, to George Joseph Galic Sr. and Margaret (Grunewald) Galic.
BEULAH [mdash] John McCutcheon, 76, of Beulah, joined the heavenly angels surrounded by loved ones March 23, 2020. A Chicago native, he was born to David and Mary (Smith) McCutcheon, and graduated from Lindblom High. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam; as a Chicago Police officer; and…
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan residents ordered to stay home; limited travel permitted but not advised
- Sheriffs: Arrests unlikely, random stops a no-go under stay-home order
- More details revealed about local COVID-19 case and public exposure sites
- Man dead in Garfield Township house fire
- Driver sought in crash that damaged commercial vehicles
- Area COVID-19 cases jump to 17; Cherry Capital, Target exposure sites
- UPDATE: Oryana agrees to buy Traverse City Lucky's Market
- Essential: Work goes on for many during the COVID-19 shutdown
- Kalkaska School Board votes down Starr reinstatement
- Traverse City road salt buy blocked
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.