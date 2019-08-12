- THE BARN of Frank Rokos, driver of the city sprinkler, was destroyed by fire at 3:30 this afternoon. The barn was located in the alley of Spruce Street and the flames had such a start that by the time the department arrived, other buildings were in danger and the siren was sounded. They were all saved however, and $200 will cover the loss. Boys playing with fire crackers caused the blaze.
- TWO WOMEN were seen with baskets walking away from the sweet cherry trees belonging to Dr. V.H. Sturm of the Grand Traverse Hospital. The trees were well away from the building over the hill. When the hired man visited the trees, he found they were stripped of their abundant fruit. The thieves stole a large crop, leaving not one quart for the owner.
- “THE INTERLOCHEN”, the fine new resort hotel has opened for business and was visited by about 45 people, members of the Board of Trade and their wives from Traverse City. The hotel was built with an expenditure of about $15,000 and has every modern convenience. The Interlochen is built on a bluff overlooking Green Lake and boasts a wide, sandy beach.
- THE TRUSTEES of the Baptist Church today purchased a parsonage, the residence of Mrs. Margaret Beitner, 144 Ninth Street, having been decided upon at last night’s meeting, the deal being consummated today. The price paid was $2,400. Some improvements will be made in the residence before the Pastor’s family moves in, but these will not take a great deal of time.
- ALEX VOGL, a volunteer fireman for Hose Company No. 5, this morning proved himself a whole fire department. A house at 858 Webster Street, caught fire from the chimney. Vogl was soon on the scene and coupling up the garden hose, without further assistance, put out the blaze with no other help.
News from 110 years ago: 08/12/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
