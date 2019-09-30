- CONTRACTOR M. B. Hungerford is constructing a modern residence for Curtis D. Alway, of Smurthwaite & Alway, on Sixth Street. The house will be up to date in every way and will be a credit to its location, and will cost in the neighborhood of $3,000. The heating plant will be of the Wier system and all the modern comforts will be installed.
- THROUGH THE efforts of Dr. W. E. Moon this morning, the selling of a car load of water melons was prevented. The doctor judged the melons were unfit to eat. Only 300 of the 1,100 melons were deemed good enough to sell.
- WHILE WALKING in his sleep, Irving Murray leaped through a window at his home on Franklin Street about one o’clock this morning. The crash of breaking glass awoke many neighbors. He escaped with only a few cuts on his hands and feet. What caused him to make the jump is unknown.
- JUST WHAT a Poplar Tree will do when it is ambitious is shown at the residence at 537 Webster Street, owned by Mrs. Frances Gillis. The roots of the trees, seeking moisture, followed the sewer lines and in places had gone through the cement joints, entered the pipes and breaking them. E.D. Barnes and Sons are in charge of rectifying the situation. The sewer line is ten feet underground, and the roots of the trees caused a tangled mess.
- A PARTY of nurses from the Grand Traverse Hospital started out to Long Lake this morning in search of huckleberries. They let their horse take the lead and soon ended up in Lake Ann. They did not find one huckleberry and spent the rest of the afternoon meandering back into town. Not wanting to come empty handed, they bundled a shock of new rye into their buggy. They arrived at a very late hour---just as the fire department and police organized a hunt for them. They admitted they did not know their way to Long Lake and did not see anyone along the way who could help them.
