- THERE WERE about 75 business men present at Needham’s Business College last night to hear Attorney George H. Cross speak upon “Contracts”, and the address gave much enlightenment upon the subject. He explained which parties are incompetent to make contracts such as the insane, drunkards, mentally incompetent, and infants. He also explained the position married women have in regards to contracts and what they can and can not do. Next Tuesday’s speaker will address “Partnerships”.
- L.K. GIBBS appeared before the City Council last evening and without any preliminary flourish announced that the prospects were exceedingly bright for an electric railway for Traverse City, the Grand Traverse Peninsula, and the Leelanau Peninsula. The plans include taking over the T.C.L & M., running from this city to Northport and electrifying that. A franchise will come if there is enough support for it.
- AL BRIGGS had his leg broken yesterday at the Coldsprings Lumber Camp, of the Antrim Iron Company. He was handling a giant cant hook loading logs when one of the logs broke away and landed on his leg, breaking both bones below the knee. It was some time before Dr. Beaver could get there to set the leg.
- AT 12:00 Sunday, the season of navigation for the Great Lakes officially closed and within a few days the amount of reckoning will come. Twenty five vessels valued at $1,143,000 and 62 lives have been lost. 59 of those lives were lost due to drowning and three were lost due to explosions. The greatest loss of life of any one vessel occurred when the steamer John B. Cowle was rammed and sunk by the steamer Isaac M. Scott near Whitefish Point in Lake Superior on July 12. Fourteen men were drowned. Chief among the causes for disaster were fog and collisions.
- PRIVATE DISEASES of the blood, skin, Syphilis, Kidneys and bladder are treated by Dr. W.E. Moon at the City Opera House. Phone 107-2R.
News from 110 years ago: 12/09/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
