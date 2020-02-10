- THE FORD Motor Company wants a Dealer in this vicinity. The business is fascinating and sales are easily made. Ford cars are particularly adapted to the roads of this part of Michigan. Write today for the particulars at: Ford Motor Company, 268 Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Michigan.
- A MAN ought to growl if his wife keeps putting heavy, soggy, indigestible bread on the table. There’s no excuse for it. It may happen once in a while through ignorance in the selection of flour, but after she once had Lily White flour in the house, no woman can be excused for serving heavy, doughy bread. For sale at any dealer.
- THE SURE cure for Tuberculosis is plenty of fresh air, sleeping outdoors, and a nourishing diet. Add Scott’s Emulsion to the regime. This is recommended by Doctors and may be purchased at any local drug store.
- EIGHTY FEET above the ground, with only a three inch rod for footing, three men of the United States Wind Engine and Pump Company are erecting the framework for a monster water tank. The tank will hold 50,000 gallons of water. The frame sets on four cement bases and will reach a height of 105 feet and a weight of 700,000 pounds. This is for fire protection for the two buildings of the O.W.D. basket factory. It is worth the effort to watch these men at work.
- DID YOU ever try to send a mail order buggy back? If you did, you know it is a peck of trouble. The mail order house gives you alluring promises of “free trial”, “return privilege,” etc., but, just the same, they do everything in their power, to make it difficult. People everywhere have been caught in this mail order evil. Avoid this trouble and always use a local dealer.
- DELICATE VELVETS may be cleaned with magnesia and fluffed by placing them over a bowl of hot water. Stretch it tight and allow the steam to raise the velvet. Move it back and forth over the heat until all parts have been touched.
News from 110 years ago: 02/10/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
