- DEPUTY GAME Warden Homer Snyder obeyed the hunch, and yesterday lined up 17 Elk Rapids fishermen, who were out along the trout streams. Not one undersized fish was found in the Elk Rapids’ baskets, but a fisherman not from that town, was found with small fish. He promised to come to the city on No. 6, Pere Marquette, but did not appear. Deputy Smith will look for him on the 5:30 train and if he does not come, will go after him.
- SHOULD IT be clear tonight, there will be an excellent opportunity to observe an unusually fine total eclipse of the moon. The eclipse will begin, Traverse City time, which is Central standard time, at 8:46. At 11:09 it will be total.This phase will last for about three-fourths of an hour and the moon will pass entirely out of the shadow of the earth until 1:22 tomorrow morning.
- If the comet shall have developed a tail, during the last few days when we have been unable to observe it because of the clouds, there will be an excellent opportunity to see this too as the comet will not set until 10:28.
- THE BARN on J. M. Gillett’s farm, which adjoins the B. J. Morgan farm on the north was totally destroyed by fire Saturday night, together with its contents, the loss being about $1,500 with no insurance. Lightning was the cause of the fire.When she saw that the barn had caught fire, Mrs. Gillett ran into the burning building and removed a pony. Tying this outside, although the floor was burning all about her she entered again to save a cow and a calf, leading the calf out and the cow following. In the barn were 500 bushels of potatoes, several tons of hay, cultivators and other farm tools and none of these were saved.
- COMPARISONS HAVE often been made between this city and Cadillac though why is hard to see. Traverse City is three or four thousand and possibly more, ahead of Cadillac in population and is growing constantly while the Cadillac papers admit that city is standing still. The report of the state factory inspector shows also that Traverse City has 58 manufacturing institutions, while Cadillac has but 46. It also shows that but 1,790 people get their living that way in Cadillac.
- WE NOTE THAT an attachment has been invented whereby aeroplanes can fly lower than ever before. That’s been the main trouble with them and caused so many sky machines and aviators to get all smashed to pieces. What is really needed is an attachment that will keep the machines up after the aerial joy ride has been begun.
- MRS. C.L. DOMINE, who two weeks ago was taken to the Mercy hospital at Manistee for salt baths, returned last evening. When taken there Mrs. Domine was entirely helpless with sciatic rheumatism. She now can sit up alone and has the use of her hands though as yet she cannot use her limbs.
- EDWARD KYSELKA has left for Washington, D.C., to take up the census bureau work at that place.
- THE TRAVERSE CITY baseball team defeated the Elk Rapids team yesterday afternoon at Elk Rapids by a score of 4 to 2. The game was fast throughout, both teams showing up well and Elk Rapids making its only scores in the seventh.
- WITH THE FLAGS of the nation and of the Salvation army held above them, Judson Kitchen and Miss Iva M. Walker last night in the parlors of the First Congregational church, took the vows that united them together for life, and pledged themselves still closer to the work of the Salvation army, the ceremony being performed by Lieutenant Colonel T. W. Scott of Detroit, in the presence of about 400 spectators.
- THE LADIES’ EMBROIDERY club held a granite shower last Saturday night at the home of Mrs. R. D. White, in honor of their secretary, Miss Emma White. The sitting room was prettily decorated in red ribbons extending from a large red bell in the center of the room to the various presents in different parts of the room. A nice assortment of granite and several other pretty and useful presents were left as a souvenir of the occasion. The dining rooms and table had red hearts and carnations as decorations, and an elegant lunch was served there later.
- THE ANNUAL Charlevoix excursion of [t]he senior class will be held June 4, [t]his year. The trip will be made on the Chequamegon.
- L. L. MAXAM recently planted four cans of black bass and six cans of white lake trout in Fife lake.
- J. B. BARNEY and Mr. Spencer of Spruce street, will leave next Monday morning for Sun Dance, Wyo., where they will take up claims and locate permanently. Mr. Barney is 85 years old, but age does not hinder his determination to start life all over again.
- THERE WILL be a civil service examination at Glen Haven June 25, for the purpose of choosing a postmaster for South Manitou Island. This is a fourth class office and the compensation of the postmaster last year was $233.
- THE LADIES of the Women’s Relief corps, auxiliary to the G. A. R. asks every one who is a friend to the old soldier, to bring all the flowers they have to spare to the court house, Saturday. The ladies will be there (down stairs), making wreaths and boquets to decorate the graves of our dead soldiers, who gave the best years of their lives to their country.The call for flowers has never been in vain for let flowers be ever so scare, just let the people of Traverse City and the surrounding country know we want flowers for the soldiers graves and every one brings some, and we trust you will do the same this year. Be it ever so few, they will be thankfully received. —THE W. R. C. COM.
- A HABIT of looking at things from a distorted angle, of focusing the vision on things that depress and suggest unhappiness and misery, is a destroyer of happiness and success. A man who goes about with a funereal face, thinking “hard time,” fearing “dull seasons,” disaster, panic and failure wherever his interest center, is never a happy man rarely a successful one. Pessimism is a destructive force in men’s lives, just as optimism is a constructive agency.—Selected.
News from 110 years ago: 05/30/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
