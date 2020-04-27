- WITH THE promise of a baseball league being formed in our area, Hannah & Lay Mercantile Co. carries a full line of Victor and Reach Baseballs for 5 cents to $1.25. Louisville Sluggers and Professional baseballs bats are being sold for ten cents to $1.25. Catcher masks are priced at $1.25 up to $4.50, and mitts and gloves from 25 cents to $5.00. Hurry and get the Spaulding’s Baseball Rule book for only 10 cents!
- THE POST OFFICE department has notified the local post office that rural patrons be requested to paint their mail boxes and posts white. This will serve to protect the boxes in the winter, but will serve to identify them as United States Mail boxes. It is also desired that patrons print their name and box numbers on the boxes in two inch high black block letters.
- THE GREAT attraction of Silver Lake is a gasoline launch that has been purchased by Ben Johnson. He expects to run excursions during the resort season.
- MISS HOYSETH, the German teacher, was compelled to leave her position at the high school owing to a nervous breakdown. Miss Emma Shafer has been secured to take her place.
- THE DAM on the Manistee River near the Pere Marquette right of way, has been blown by dynamiters. More than 250 pounds of speckled and rainbow trout have been taken. The Dam was blown up for the purpose of securing the fish. Detectives have been placed on the case and in the event of discovery, it will go hard on the guilty ones.
- THE ANNUAL resort publication of the G.R. & I. Railroad, “Michigan in Summer”, has been issued and is now being distributed by the passenger department of the line. The publication this year is one of exceptional attractions and Traverse City and resorts are given generous space with ten pages of descriptions and seven double pages of halftone views.
News from 110 years ago: 04/27/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
