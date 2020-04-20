- ALLEGING THAT William L. Gregory, a saloon keeper from Fife Lake, sold intoxicating liquor to her husband, knowing that he was a drunkard, caused Saxton, a short time later, to be killed by a train. He tried to board it and slipped under the wheels. Mrs. Saxton is asking for $5,000 in damages.
- WHO IS Supervisor of Leelanau Township? That is the question that residents want answered. Twenty three ballots are in question and specimens have been sent to the Attorney General to interpret. Charles Anderson is the republican nominee and Peter Wurzburg is running on slips.
- A TIGHTENER pulley burst at the Oval Dish Company. It was fortunate that no one was standing in the way. The rim of the pulley went through three one inch hemlock pieces. There was minor damage, but no delays.
- WILLIAM SALISBURY ... who had been a slave, died here in Kingsley last evening. He was about 65 years old and resided here for 30 years. He had no family or relatives in the area and none that are known of elsewhere.
- WITH AN early spring, and the fruit trees budded full, the outlook was never better for a bumper fruit crop this year. Considerable apprehension occurred when the small winter struck the first week of this month. However, the buds were not out far enough so that the light frost caused no damage.
- A BASEBALL Meeting was held in this city last Thursday evening to formulate the idea of a Northern Michigan Baseball League. If a team can be positioned here, they could join the other interested representatives from Cadillac, Mancelona, Petoskey, Manistee, Ludington and Big Rapids to form such a League.
- POLICE ARE looking for two men accused of working con games in the area. The men are described as being from Indiana. The older man wears overalls and both are extremely untidy in appearance. They moved about the pool halls in this city. Appearing to not know much about the game, they suddenly developed into experts, winning much money. They also raised money for property they didn’t own by producing a fake deed.
News from 110 years ago: 04/20/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
