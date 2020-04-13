- ONE HUNDRED and sixty one varieties of rice are known around Japan and China.
- CANADA HAS but one war vessel on the Great Lakes, and this is unarmed. The United States has six armed vessels and three unarmed vessels. Altogether they have a force of fifty guns and two thousand men. So far as conditions are today, in case of a sudden row, the United States could absolutely dominate the Great Lakes.
- NEXT THURSDAY evening at 7:30, there will be a meeting of all people interested in forming a baseball team. The meeting will be held in the City Opera House. Should a team be organized, Earl Gibson, who has been working on the organization of an amateur team, will abandon this project in order to help with the formation of a big, fast team.
- THE EARLY spring has caught many farmers napping with their trimming unfinished and their spraying yet to begin. Along other lines of work were the farmers who had fields unplowed and are working hard to catch up with the early spring.
- FOR THE last 28 years, the average temperature for March has been 28 degrees. This March set a new record with the average temperature being 43 degrees with a high of 82 and a low of 13 degrees. The March records have just now been recorded.
- SUFFERING FROM blood poisoning after being bitten by a dog, Julius Beers, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Beers was hurried home to this city from Ann Arbor, where he had been studying. Young Beers tried to separate his dog from another who were engaged in a fight. He suffered many bits and tears and had to have surgery to repair one bite. He is expected to recover after surgery being performed here by Drs. Chase and Lawton.
- CHRIS ROSS AND Bill
- Dill spent a busy day Saturday planting 13,000 baby brook
- trout in Acme and Mitchell Creek. The trout had been
- received by the Rod and Gun Club which is doing all poss-
- ible to stock the streams and
- lakes of the region. A Rainb-
- ow Trout, weighing a good
- 12 pounds, was having trouble
- at the chute yesterday.One of the men caught it and put it into the Boardman Lake. The fish swam away apparently as good as ever after his exhausting endeavor to get into the lake to spawn.
News from 110 years ago: 04/13/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
