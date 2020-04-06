- ABOUT A month ago,
- one J.M. VanNostrandt, a
- life insurance agent, jumped a board bill of $8 at the
- Hotel Eagle in Honor. Yesterday he appeared before Justice John Hardy and
- was fined $25 and costs
- or 30 days in jail. He took
- the days.
- CAPTAIN STUFFELBEAM of the Steamer Illinois, belonging to the Northern Transportation Company, will be able to cut two hours from the time schedule
- after the repairs now being undergone on the Illinois are finished. The Illinois was sent to Cleveland for the repairs instead of laying up in Manistee. The diameter of the two boilers will be increased by eight inches each, allowing for much better time.
- THE GRAND Traverse Hospital closed its doors March 31. What the plans
- are for the property has
- not been announced. The hospital was established eight years ago by the late Dr. V. H. Sturm from the Spring Beach Resort Association. $6000 was spent in remodeling and adding a
- full operating room.
- THE BROWN Hotel
- in Leland, a land mark
- of this Village, was comp-letely destroyed by fire last evening. The Brown Hotel was one of the oldest buildings in Leland, occupying one of the principal corners. The origin of the fire is not known. The Hotel was previously known as The Clarendon Hotel.
- DR. T. WALTER
- Thirlby received a cablegram from his brother Dr. E.L. Thirlby of this city, stating that his brother was married yesterday, the ceremony taking place at the home of the bride in London. The couple will sail on the Muritania and will arrive in Traverse City on April 11. Dr. E.L. Thirlby will once again practice medicine in this city.
- LEON BAKER, Henry Lafayette, Frank Umlor, and Harry Wall were all injured by an explosion this morning, while fighting the ensuing fire at the rear of the Potato Implement Factory Thursday. Baker was thrown thirty feet away, while one of his boots traveled even further. It is believed that gas and hot cinders were the cause.
News from 110 years ago: 04/06/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
