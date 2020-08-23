Jennifer Mesko, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Mario Reid, of Lancaster, South Carolina were married on May 16, 2020 in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Charlotte, South Carolina. The couple will reside in Charlotte.
Jennifer is the daughter of Roberta Mesko, of Westminster, Colorado, and the late Allan Joseph Mesko Sr. She is a 1997 graduate of Traverse City Senior High School and a 2001 graduate of Michigan State University. She is a digital product manager at Wells Fargo in Charlotte.
Mario is the son of Billy Ray and Betty Hammond, of Lancaster, South Carolina and the late Mary Elizabeth Reid. He is a 1995 graduate of Lancaster High School and is a hazmat shipping specialist at 3D Systems in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
The bride was escorted by Jim Buchan and attended by her sister, Bethany Mesko and new sister-in-law, Kim Hammond. The groom was attended by his cousin, Fred Reid.
The couple would like to extend a special thank you to their parents for their support and prayers throughout their lives.
