Day of Service
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect and United Way of Northwest Michigan celebrate MLK Day with the annual Day of Service on Jan. 20. Community projects include building a home in Leelanau County with Habitat for Humanity and collecting food and hygiene items for the TBA ISD New Campus Spirit Youth Pantry. Volunteers can also read the book “A Snowy Day, “assist with a related activity and distribute books for children to take home at Traverse Area District Library’s Kingsley branch, Interlochen Public Library and Peninsula Community Library. More details: 231-947-3200.
Film screenings
TRAVERSE CITY — The State Theatre hosts two film screenings Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. View “To Kill A Mockingbird” (not rated) at 10 a.m. and “Harriet” (rated PG-13) at 6 p.m. Tickets to both films are free. Box office: 231-947-3446.
Peace Day activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts Peace Day from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 20. Kids and caregivers can complete puzzles, learn about peace symbols and more. This is part of the United Way MLK Day of Service. Museum admission is $7 each.
MLK Day concert
TRAVERSE CITY — MLK: A Musical Remembrance occurs at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at City Opera House. The free event features NMC Children’s Choir Cantus, Chamber Singers, Canticum Novum, NMC Jazz Big Band and Lab Band. Sponsors: Building Bridges with Music and TC Human Rights Commission. Box office: 231-941-8082.
