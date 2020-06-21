Lyon -- 69 Anniv

Mary Ann Shaw and Robert Edward Lyon were married on June 23, 1951 at First Congregational Church in Traverse City.
The nuptials were performed by Bob’s uncle, C.B. Lyon, of Battle Creek.
The bride’s sister, Beverly, served as maid of honor and the groom’s brother, Bruce, served as best man.
The couple shared their wedding day with family and friends at the Lyon Family Cherry Farm on the Old Mission Peninsula.
The couple have four children; daughters, Cheryl Tejchma, of Muskegon; Shelley Enger, of Traverse City; sons, Bob Lyon Jr. and Bill Lyon, of Traverse City; their spouses and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bob and Mary continue their journey together at the Grand Traverse Pavilions in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.