Interlochen alumni up for Grammy Awards
INTERLOCHEN — Ten Interlochen Arts Academy alumni are among the nominees for the 62nd annual 2020 Grammy Awards, which airs Jan. 26 on CBS.
Nominees cover four categories:
- World Youth Symphony Orchestra Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Cristian Măcelaru, Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and Music Director Ward Stare, Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- PubliQuartet member Jannina Norpoth, Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- WildUP members Adrianne Pope, Andrew Tholl and Margaret Hasspacher, Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- The Crossing Soprano Kira Neary, Best Choral Performance
- Conspirare participant James Bass, Best Choral Performance
- Mezzo-soprano Krista River, Best Opera Recording
