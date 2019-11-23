Interlochen alumni up for Grammy Awards

INTERLOCHEN — Ten Interlochen Arts Academy alumni are among the nominees for the 62nd annual 2020 Grammy Awards, which airs Jan. 26 on CBS.

Nominees cover four categories:

  • World Youth Symphony Orchestra Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Cristian Măcelaru, Best Classical Instrumental Solo
  • Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and Music Director Ward Stare, Best Classical Instrumental Solo
  • PubliQuartet member Jannina Norpoth, Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
  • WildUP members Adrianne Pope, Andrew Tholl and Margaret Hasspacher, Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
  • The Crossing Soprano Kira Neary, Best Choral Performance
  • Conspirare participant James Bass, Best Choral Performance
  • Mezzo-soprano Krista River, Best Opera Recording

Tags

Recommended for you