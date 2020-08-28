KINGSLEY — A Kingsley Area Schools student tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week into the district's heavily modified school year.
District Superintendent Keith Smith said he found out from Grand Traverse County Health Department late Thursday that a high school student has the virus. Trace investigations found 12 more close contacts that need to be quarantined.
Parents with students in the district got an email and phone call notifying them of the case, Smith said. He reminded parents who may have previously been tempted to have their child tough it out and go to school even if they felt sick to keep them home if they're having any symptoms. That's especially true this year, and particularly if they were in a classroom with a student who tested positive.
Any student who needs to quarantine can switch to online learning, Smith said. He touted the district's choice of using Kingsley Area Schools teachers for its remote classes as making it a seamless switch, one that parents can make if and when they opt to keep their kids home.
Kingsley Area Schools was the first in the Traverse City area to return to school Tuesday as districts around the state gear up for what promises to be a challenging year.
Smith said the district's protocols already call for daily cleanings of classrooms and staff will give impacted classrooms a second round out of an "abundance of caution."
His thoughts and prayers were with the parents of the infected student and anyone else who had to quarantine.
The development was anticipated but still "gut-wrenching" when it actually happened.
"Even though we knew at some point it was likely to happen, you're still not prepared for the reality of the news when it hits," he said.
Check record-eagle.com for more on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.