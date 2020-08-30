Seventy years ago on Sept. 2, 1950, Dr. Charles and Dolores (Janusch) Kelly were married in St. Mary’s of Redford Catholic Church in Detroit. They met eachother at Rex Terrace on Elk Lake.
They have seven children, Michael (Mary Maxbauer), Patrick (Mary Bartnick), Kevin (Nancy Steensma), Daniel (Jan Maria Demin), Theresa (Rick Dreves), Timothy (Cindy Cooper), and Colleen (Mitchell Andrews).
They have 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
They are celebrating with their family later in September.
