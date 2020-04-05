TRAVERSE CITY — Brooke Wilson said “yes” to the dress more than a year ago.
The lacy ballgown is part of a fantasy wedding the 24-year-old has been dreaming about since she was 5. She chose her venue, picked her colors — purple and sage green — and began planning in earnest 14 months ago.
That May 23 wedding has now been canceled. Wilson and her fiance Kevin Spaulding now plan to elope on that day, while pushing the reception back a full year.
“We’re still going to get married,” Wilson said. “The only thing we’re certain of right now is that we love each other.”
Wilson is certainly not alone. With gatherings of all types and sizes prohibited in most states and most people across the country under shelter-in-place orders, brides are having to decide whether to reschedule, cancel or hope that by the time their day gets here things will be back to normal.
“It hurts my heart thinking about these couples,” said Kristy VerSnyder, co-owner of Island Thyme Catering in Lake Leelanau. “You spend a year plus planning this perfect day and then it’s just gone and you have to revamp.”
COVID-19 is also taking its toll on wedding-related businesses.
Island Thyme had eight events scheduled for Memorial Day weekend that have been cancelled or rescheduled for next year. Two June events have also gone by the wayside.
“My email inbox is just starting to fill with July, August and September questions,” VerSnyder said. “There’s nobody to ask for advice here because nobody’s been through this.”
The Garvey Family Wedding Barn in Acme hosts a dozen weddings a year. Under its normal cancellation policy the deposit is non-refundable unless the couple rebooks the date, said owner Bob Garvey.
This year is different. Couples can change their wedding date to later this year or next year, and if they cancel they get their full deposit back, Garvey said.
“It’s just a no-questions-asked refund policy,” Garvey said. “These are young people starting their lives. It’s the right thing to do.”
Other businesses may not be able to afford to do that.
Robert Sika, owner of Greystone Weddings in Honor and Visions Weddings and Banquets in Traverse City, said a lot of his couples are moving the day back instead of canceling. Three weddings that were planned for May have been moved to July, September and October, he said.
Sika said his couples can move their date forward up to eight months without losing their deposit. If they have to cancel they’ll lose the deposit of up to $2,500.
“Any venue that says, ‘Hey, we’re going to refund all our brides,’ they may as well shut the door,” Sika said.
Danielle Hinkle of Midland is getting married June 25 in Blanchard and is wrestling with whether to change the date. She’s sending out invitations with a caveat that because of the nature of the pandemic, they may cancel the wedding with short notice via social media.
Hinkle made the last payments on her event about a week before the coronavirus began wreaking havoc in Michigan. She’s not sure how much money she’ll get back if she cancels.
With summer and fall Saturdays now being quickly grabbed up by other couples, Hinkle thinks she’ll probably have to reschedule for 2021.
“It’s a really hard decision,” Hinkle said. “It’s something we’ve been planning for a year.”
Four months ago she booked the TC Brew Bus for her bachelorette party, which was supposed to take place in late April, but has been rescheduled for early June.
“We’ve been counting down and here we are,” Hinkle said. “If things aren’t better by then we are going to cancel.”
Troy Daily is the owner of Brew Bus, which gives tours of local breweries and wineries. The 5-year-old company has 10 vehicles and does thousands of tours a year, many of them bachelor and bachelorette parties.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to close all non-essential businesses has, for now, shut them down.
“Every weekend we’re pretty much booked, if not completely booked,” Daily said. “We’re definitely affected by the breweries and wineries being closed and by the executive order.”
Daily is filling out the paperwork for a small business loan offered in the $2 trillion federal CARES Act recently signed into law.
“We’re trying to find whatever means possible to persevere and continue to operate in the future,” Daily said.
Wilson was doing her student teaching in Elk Rapids before the pandemic hit and schools were closed.
“Not only is my wedding postponed, but also my college graduation,” Wilson said.
Making the decision to delay the wedding was hard, but one she isn’t regretting. Two of her guests were coming from New York City, which is currently the epicenter of the pandemic.
She’ll now send out “change the date” cards rather than “save the date” cards.
Hinkle said the last couple of months have been so stressful that at this point she’s willing to get married in her backyard.
Sika has some bridal advice for couples who are worried about changing their carefully planned date.
“Pick your day and the people in your life that are most important will be there no matter what day you picked,” Sika said.
