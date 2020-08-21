Richard Hill and Sharon Carpenter were married on July 9, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
They are lifelong Traverse City residents.
They celebrated their sixtieth anniversary on July 11 with a family dinner at Robby’s Mexican Spanish Restaurant.
Their children are Jim (Melissa), Linda (Kevin) Zick, Penny (Nick) Nitelet, all of Traverse City; and Karen (AJ) Vidal, of Ocala, Florida.
They have 17 grandchildren and four great-grandsons.
