Richard Hill and Sharon Carpenter were married on July 9, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

They are lifelong Traverse City residents.

They celebrated their sixtieth anniversary on July 11 with a family dinner at Robby’s Mexican Spanish Restaurant.

Their children are Jim (Melissa), Linda (Kevin) Zick, Penny (Nick) Nitelet, all of Traverse City; and Karen (AJ) Vidal, of Ocala, Florida.

They have 17 grandchildren and four great-grandsons.

Tags

Recommended for you