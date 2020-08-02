BJ and Esther Harmon were married Aug. 2, 1955 in Frankfort, Indiana.
The Harmons are both retired educators having taught in Monroe and NMC.
They have enjoyed living in Traverse City since retirement and are celebrating 23,741 days of love; 3,380 months of patience; 780 months of laughter; five communities full of blessings; two loved children; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; spouses; and one fabulous life of lasting commitment and togetherness.
