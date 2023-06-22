Grand Traverse Academy valedictorian Elizabeth Kornexl will begin attending the U.S. Air Force Academy this summer. Her goal is to become a developmental engineer with a focus on astronautical engineering.
In other words, she wants to design, build and launch satellites.
Kornexl plans on joining the Space Force after graduation. She said she has loved everything space-related since she was in third grade, and believes the Space Force is the “best path for me to follow my dream while also serving my nation.”
Kornexl gained experience in astronautical project design throughout her high school career, during which time she learned about running Computer Numerical Control machines, making aerospace parts, and even designed a high-altitude balloon.
“Being able to follow something I’ve designed from the initial brainstorming to the final launch is incredibly satisfying,” she said. “Becoming a developmental engineer will allow me to pursue my passion for space in that manner.”
Kornexl is an independent contractor at ATLAS Space Operations and a machinist intern at the aerospace manufacturing facility, SMI Aerospace.
She views space as the “next critical frontier” for the United States to maintain dominance, and wants to design satellites to help contribute to that goal.
When she isn’t studying or working, Kornexl enjoys participating in several extracurricular activities: She was a member of the Grand Traverse Academy’s Mustang Robotics Team; competed in both cross-country and track and field; was a percussionist in the school band; and a member of the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers Swim Team.
According to her father, Robert Kornexl, she also is a very good pianist.
Balancing all these skills and disciplines taught her the importance of time management.
“I have become very good at using five minutes to do as much as I possibly can,” she said. “When balancing academics, work, sports, and extracurriculars, there’s not much time to sit down for long periods of time and work on projects.”
That is, unless she was setting up or tearing down a stage for the school’s band performances, which she did frequently.
Kornexl’s involvement in the band wasn’t restricted to being a musician. She ran Grand Traverse Academy’s technical team, and worked the sound and lights for every GTA concert.
“Being able to help put together a concert is deeply meaningful,” she said. “It’s a small way for me to give back to my school for the opportunities I’ve been given.”
Kornexl is a team leader for the ATLAS Space Explorers Post 2025. She maintained a 4.0 GPA at Grand Traverse Academy, Northwestern Michigan College, Ferris State University’s Career Tech Center, and Precision Machining’s Career Tech Center, where she was named 2022 Student of the Year.
Kornexl scored fifth in the state, and first and second in the region, in the 2022 Michigan Industrial Technology Education Society (MITES) Precision Machining Student Competition.
She is vice president of the National Honors Society and was president of the National Junior Honors Society throughout junior high school.
Her advice to students who want to excel in school, or in any pursuit, is: “Find your passion.”
“It’s one thing to be good at school,” she said, “but if you don’t have a goal that you’re trying to achieve, all your hard work means nothing.”
Without a specific goal, it can be difficult to maintain the discipline and drive necessary to succeed, she pointed out.
Kornexl stressed the importance, too, of viewing mistakes as learning opportunities, citing the axiom “growth through struggle” as a source of hope during periods of adversity.
“When I look back on this time,” she said, “I won’t remember how difficult it was to manage classwork, or what jobs I did at work.”
“The experiences I’ve had with the people around me have been the most meaningful part of my life.”
Kornexl will begin her Air Force Academy career on June 28.
