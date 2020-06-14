David and Toni (St. John) Ferris were married on June 6, 1970 at the Presbyterian Church in BoyneCity. Dave’s father, the Reverend Doctor Duane Ferris officiated.
Dave is the owner of Traverse Bay Roofing Company and Toni is a retired special education teacher from TCAPS. They have been activ in the Traverse City community for over 40 years.
They have four children, Kristin (Justin) Hynes, of Redondo Beach, California, Ben Ferris (Kerri), of Traverse City, Abe Ferris, of Traverse City and Cicely Ferris.
They are the proud grandparents of Bella and Patrick Hynes, Lauren and Ayden Ferris and JaJaune, Jenna and Jaylah Ferris.
A joyful celebration was held June 6, 2019 at the Top of the Park. Their friends and family enjoyed an evening of dinner and dancing with music by David Chown.
