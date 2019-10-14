- The following students graduated from Central Michigan University after the spring 2019 semester:
Nicholas Betten, of Bellaire; Tiffany Clovis, Bellaire; Kevin Woodward, Elk Rapids; Linda Bielecki, Mancelona; Logun Miller, Benzonia; Elizabeth Gottwald, Lake Ann; Grant Balino, Interlochen; Hannah Cruz, Kingsley; Laura Wierman, Kingsley; Alicia Adams, Traverse City; Kodi Binsfield, Traverse City; Heidi Brown, Traverse City; Elizabeth Carley, Traverse City; Catherine Conners, Traverse City; Korinne Diss, Traverse City; Jennifer Ferris, Traverse City; Ryan Gemmell, Traverse City; Annie Heller, Traverse City; Caleb Kelly, Traverse City; Ashlynne Klocko, Traverse City; Bradley Rose, Traverse City; Nicole Rose, Traverse City; Samantha Seaberg, Traverse City; Aaron Taylor, Traverse City; Toni Toll, Traverse City; Sheryl Zimmerman, Traverse City; Hannah Beaudry, Williamsburg; Andrew Marvin, Fife Lake; Karly Hoggard, Kalkaska; Deborah Meyer, Kalkaska; Woodrow Unruh, Cedar; Trevor Apsey, Empire; Madelynn Brown, Empire; Victoria Sobkowiak, Lake Leelanau; Carrie McClure, Suttons Bay; Anna Miller, Suttons Bay; and Travis Smith, Suttons Bay.
The following students made the spring 2019 honors list at Central Michigan University:Gretchen Angelica Heegeman, of Bellaire; Madison Nicole Martinek, Bellaire; Brandy O’Neal, Bellaire; Benjamin Proudfoot, Bellaire; Jack Lawrence Rager, Bellaire; Carrissa Lindee Boni, Central Lake; Gina Rose Angeli Weaver, Central Lake; Denisha Marie Williams, Central Lake; Nicole Polemitis, Elk Rapids; Cole Robert Essenberg, Ellsworth; Ally Kendal Hatfield, Ellsworth; Kadin Taylor McCallum, Ellsworth; Drexel Densmore Noecker, Kewadin; Tyler Edward Morgan, Mancelona; Logun B. Miller, Benzonia; Megan Griffin, Grawn; Brianna Vanderley, Interlochen; Kylee Elizabeth Gulliver, Kingsley; Cameron James Lee, Kingsley; Harlie Dawn McPherson, Kingsley; Kodi Kai Binsfield, Traverse City; Elizabeth Marie Carley, Traverse City; Stephanie Leigh DeVries, Traverse City; David Matthew Downing, Traverse City; Alex Everts, Traverse City; Paige Ellen Forrester, Traverse City; Isabella Reed Gross, Traverse City; Amanda Grusoski, Traverse City; Kayla Madison Harlow, Traverse City; Annie Heller, Traverse City; Jake Walker Hendricks, Traverse City; Ashley Marie Hight, Traverse City; Benjamin Jachalke, Traverse City; Hannah King, Traverse City; Ashlynne Nicole Klocko, Traverse City; Samantha Jacklyn Mahon, Traverse City; Jordan Isabel McNamara, Traverse City; Megan Marie Moomey, Traverse City; Dawson Jeffrey Peek, Traverse City; Riley Robertson, Traverse City; Bradley Jackson Rose, Traverse City; Leah Skeels, Traverse City; Shianna Thorpe, Traverse City; Belmira Walston, Traverse City; Jack G. Brewer, Williamsburg; Ryan Neil Henige, Williamsburg; Joseph Patrick Send, Williamsburg; Brooke Malori Wilson, Williamsburg; Catherine Elizabeth Young, Williamsburg; Savana Irene Holmes, Fife Lake; Andrew Michael Marvin, Fife Lake; Anne Marie Nietling, Fife Lake.
