- Zoe Moore, of Traverse City, was named to the
- fall 2019 dean’s list at
- Berea College in Kent-
- ucky.
- The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society selected Northwestern Michigan
- College Learning Services Associate Dean Kari
- Kahler as one of 30 chapter advisers to act as a faculty
- scholar during the June
- 2020 conference. Kahler
- has worked as a PTK adviser since 1997 and as Michigan regional coordinator since 2010. Students explore the topic “To the Seventh Generation: Inheritance and Legacy,” and Kahler
- discusses the importance
- of leadership in building
- a legacy.
- Sarah Chouinard
- and Joyana Tarsa, of Traverse City, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.
- Michael Tilford, of
- Traverse City, made the
- fall 2019 dean’s list at
- Nazareth College in New York.
- Desiree Herrst, of
- Central Lake, was named the 2020 America’s National Teenager Scholarship
- Organization Junior National Sweetheart. Herrst, 16, competed in the interview, scholastic achievement, school and community involvement, evening gown, onstage question and cocktail/fun fashion categories. She is one of 11 girls to receive a national title at the recent pageant.
- Sen. Debbie Stabenow recently nominated the
- following northern Michigan students for admission
- into military service academies: Nicholas Aown, of Boyne City, U.S. Naval Academy; Aiden Griggs, of Traverse City, U.S. Military Academy at West Point; and Rhys Tirrell, of Traverse City, U.S. Air Force Academy.
- Owen Suhy, a junior at Traverse City Central High School, was named the Microsoft Office Specialist Word 2016 State Champion. Suhy achieved a perfect score on the MOS Certification Exam and received 864 out of 1,000 points on the Expert Certification Exam. He qualified for the Microsoft Office Suite U.S. National Championship competition in Texas in June.
- The following students were accepted into the
- Lisa and James Wilson Institute for Medicine program during the fall 2019 term at Albion College: Ethan Richey, of Traverse City; Rebecca Ross, of Gaylord; and Emma Cherwinski, of Gaylord.
- Joel Peter Sneed, of Leland, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at the end of the fall 2019 semester.
- Charles Ovens, of
- Traverse City, made
- the fall 2019 dean’s list
- at Boston University.
- Ovens, a finance and information systems major, also received the Scholarship Leadership Award from Kappa Sigma.
- Eric Boyd, of Cheboygan, accepted a position as
- director of student ministry at First Presbyterian
- Church in Hastings. Boyd
- recently graduated from Grace Christian University, where he obtained his B.A. in biblical studies with a youth ministry concentration.
- Elk Rapids High
- School won in a state
- competition sponsored by
- the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. The school’s Introduction to the Stock Market
- class took first place with a portfolio valued at $110,410.62. Additionally, Sullivan Husband and Zac Bolde won with their portfolio earning $129,704.84. They earned $29,704.84 on their investment in 10 weeks.
