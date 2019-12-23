- The Traverse City Central High School Debate Team recently competed in the Michigan Interscholastic Forensics Association State Finals for Policy and Public Forum Debate. Students Henry Huschke, Shane Taylor, Regan O’Connor, Erin O’Donnell, Ethan Schweitzer and Luke Appleford participated. Huschke and Taylor took third in the state for Varsity Policy Debate. Huschke finished third in individual speaking. O’Donnell and O’Connor placed fifth in Public Forum Debate. Individual speaking awards went to O’Connor, eighth place; O’Donnell, 11th place; and Schweitzer, 27th place.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan awarded 130 state schools the Building Healthy Communities program for the 2019-2020 year, including Buckley Community Elementary School and Long Lake Elementary School in Traverse City. The program provides training, funds, equipment and tools to improve kids’ mental and physical health.
- Blaine Peterson, of Traverse City, recently graduated from the Michigan State Police 136th Trooper Recruit School. Peterson is assigned to the Gaylord post.
- Averi Bebble, of Gaylord, was named the December student of the month at Concordia University—Ann Arbor. Bebble is an education major and plays on the women’s basketball team. She plans to graduate in 2022.
- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students for the week of Dec. 17:
Nick Schleicher is a senior at Traverse City Central High School. He is involved with the Peer to Peer group as a friend to students with ASD. He participated on the varsity football and track teams. Schleicher plans to study sports medicine or business at Grand Valley State University.
Samuel Moore is a senior at Traverse City Central High School. Moore is captain of ROV Club and is involved with Math Club and SciMaTech. He is also a tae kwon do student. He participated on the varsity track, cross-country running and First Robotics teams. He is dual-enrolled at Northwestern Michigan College. He received honors including the Northern Michigan Mathematics, Engineering and Science Symposium certificate of recognition, honor roll, AP Scholar Award and varsity and academic award for track and cross country. Moore plans to study engineering and scientific research in college.
Jake Lathrop is a senior at Kingsley High School. Lathrop is the president of Student Council and vice president of National Honor Society. He participated on the varsity soccer and cross-country running teams. He is an Eagle Scout and received honors including All-State for the 4x800 relay, All-State Academic for cross country and first team all-conference for cross country. He also qualified for the Boston Marathon at 17 years old, running in 2020. Lathrop maintains a 3.97 GPA and plans to study chemistry at Michigan State University and complete the Air Force ROTC program.
