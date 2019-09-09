- Evan Barnes, of Frankfort, made the chancellor’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Barnes is studying sport and recreation management.
- Collin Cook, of Traverse City, graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in May.
- Anthony Aranda, of Williamsburg, graduated in May with B.S. degrees in business administration and recreation and sport from William Jewell College.
- David Lipscomb, of Traverse City, graduated with a B.A. degree from Azusa Pacific University in May.
- Morgan Bailey, of Bellaire, and Rowan Love, of Traverse City, made the University of Findlay’s spring 2019 dean’s list.
- Carol Erickson retired in June after more than 30 years with Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools. She started at St. Francis High School, where she taught biology, psychology and environmental science and coached the cheerleading program. Her most recent position was at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School.
- Susan Ness, of Traverse City, graduated from Colgate University in May. She earned a degree in sociology, with a minor in political science.
- U.S. Air Force Airman Niklas Light recently graduated from an eight-week basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. He is a 2018 graduate of Kingsley High School and son of Brian Light, of Kingsley.
- The following students made the dean’s list during the spring 2019 term at Albion College:
Jordan Marmul, of Empire; John Morrow, of Frankfort; Meredith Nelson, of Traverse City; Madison Partak, of Traverse City; Isabella Scalise, of Williamsburg; Alexander Tokie, of Traverse City; and Brian Griffiths, of Traverse City
- Kellie Brown, of Traverse City, was one of 11 students named an Albion College Fellow after the spring 2019 semester. Brown is studying English/professional writing and history with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service.
- The following students graduated from Albion College in May:
Brian Griffiths, of Traverse City; Zane Brooks, of Frankfort; Eleanor Hill, of Cedar; and Mikenna Ray, of Traverse City
- The following students were named to Grand Valley State University’s winter 2019 dean’s list:
Jossie L. Castle, Tally K. Goodwin, Lindsay E. Lampman, Cassandra J. Miller, Dominic J. Piscopo and Colleen W. Randolph — all of Bellaire; Olivia E. Brian, Lyudmyla S. Karpukhno and Maxwell E. Okros — all of Benzonia; Julia M. Ahrns and Heather N. Jacques, of Beulah; Autumn R. Kwiatkowski, Kira I. Metcalf and Michael J. Skipski — all of Cedar; Mitchell C. Greene, of Elk Rapids; Austin T. Vance and Trevor S. Vance, of Fife Lake; Matthew D. Stefanski, of Frankfort; Madison G. Alonzi, of Glen Arbor; Maria R. Simaz, of Grawn; Allyson P. Albrecht, Madison M. Dohm, Ariel M. McClellan and Jordan T. Newstead — all of Interlochen; Max S. Manson, Sydney M. Perry and Samuel O. Wagner — all of Kalkaska; Hannah D. Arnott and Sarah R. Arnott, of Kewadin.
