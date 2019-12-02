- The following continues the list of students who advance to the second round of the Michigan Math Prize Competition:
Traverse City West Senior High School students: Ella Beck, Anna Childs, Brian Farrell, Meredith Gallagher, Jaden Mayville, David Oosse, Daniel Peacock, Isabelle Ratcliffe, Lauren Sheffer, Leo Shelp, Alexander Shumaker, Tyler Stone, Hope Thompson, Lane Thompson, Josephine Warren and Peyton Wilkening.
- Sarah Gibson, of Traverse City, made the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Gibson is in the College of Letters and Science.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Campbell Robertson as Student of the Month for the week of Nov. 12. She is involved with student government, National Honor Society, JV basketball, varsity tennis, Kiwanis Key Club, Gladmeals, GladFriends and Gladhander. She received five scholar-athlete awards and a three C’s award in economics class. Robertson maintains a 4.233 weighted GPA and plans to study accounting/finance at Michigan State University.
- NMC faculty members Jerry Dobek and Jay Smith and adviser Deb Maison recently received the Michigan Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers 2019 Innovation in Transfer Award. They were recognized for working with Michigan Technological University to develop a degree program that increases completion and reduces cost for engineering students.
- Abigail Killian, of Traverse City, was part of the team from Alma College that won a silver medal at the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Jamboree. Killian contributed to “Plaque Attack,” a project that uses genetic engineering to treat heart disease.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following Students of the Month for the week of Nov. 26:
- Emlin Munch is a senior at Traverse City Central High School. Munch is the choir council manager and is a member of National Honor Society. She played varsity golf for four years, currently as captain, and participated in high school musicals “Les Miserables,” “Newsies” and “West Side Story.” She also participated in Student Leadership Council and the Rotary Life Leadership Conference. Munch received All-State Academic Golf Team and academic honors. She maintains a 3.99 GPA and plans to study vocal performance and French in college.
- Kendall Hayes, a senior at TC Central High School, is a member of Spanish Cub and Junior Prom Council. Hayes maintains a 3.74 GPA and plans to study film and TV production at the University of Michigan.
- Jane Dunlap is a senior at Kingsley High School and TBAISD Career-Tech Center. She is treasurer of Student Council (four years), a member of National Technical Honor Society and participated in basketball, soccer, track, cross country and rowing. Dunlap maintains a 3.90 GPA and plans to pursue a degree in organization studies at Calvin University.
