- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Ethan Davenport as Student of the Month for the week of Oct. 22.
Davenport, a senior at Traverse City Central High School, is in the TBAISD Public Safety and Protective Service program. He is the resource officer for TBAISD Student Senate. He participated in the career expo at TBAISD and received honors including three Michigan Interscholastic Public Awards. Davenport is enlisting in the U.S. Navy after high school and plans a related career.
- Jonathan Wednieski, of Kalkaska, recently joined the Corps of Cadets at the University of North Georgia after completing Freshman Orientation Group Week.
- The following students recently earned degrees from Western Governors University, an online nonprofit:
- Heather Luyk, of Interlochen; Kasey Baranek, of Traverse City; Jeffrey Bowen, of Traverse City; and Betty Teeple, of Traverse City.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following as students of the month for the week of Nov. 5:
- Maya Dean is a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School. Dean is the treasurer of National Honor Society and participated in varsity soccer, cross-country skiing and basketball. She made the honor roll four times and received all-conference/all-region and all-state D1 soccer honors. Dean maintains a 3.97 GPA and plans to enroll in pre-medical studies and play soccer at Bowling Green State University.
- Daniel Peacock is a senior at Traverse City West. Peacock is drum major with the marching band, pit master with Theater III and a member of National Honor Society. He participated in advanced theater pits for three plays, music pit, philharmonic orchestra, marching band, Michigan Math League and Michigan Math Prize competition. He was recognized as most outstanding marching band member, received an AP Scholar award and advanced to the second round of the Michigan Math Prize competition. Peacock maintains a 3.93 GPA and plans to study engineering and oboe at the University of Michigan or Carnegie Mellon University.
- Alyssa Tarkowski, a senior at Grand Traverse Academy, is a member of National Honor Society and Economics Club. Tarkowski participated in varsity basketball, softball and percussion with Symphony Winds Band. She made the school honor roll and received a first-team award for basketball. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems.
- Curtis Reinhold, of Kalkaska, recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Grantham University, an online school.
- Maria Frick, of Williamsburg, was recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science.
- The following students recently qualified for the second round of the Michigan Math Prize Competition:
Traverse City Central High School students: Abraham Arends, Isobel Bowker, Elijah Chung, Spencer Crawford, William Galsterer, Francisco Haas, Andrew Humphrey, Lauren May, Samuel McDonough, Benjamin McGuire, Reese Owens, Oliver Phillips, Yuliy Pyshnyuk, Ethan Roe, Evan Soles and Andrew Zaloudek.
